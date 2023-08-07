White Mountains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Monday reported profit of $19.6…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Monday reported profit of $19.6 million in its second quarter.

The Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $7.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $4.13 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $378.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $367 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTM

