Great Discounts Seniors Can Get From AARP

If you’re 50 or older, you can save on restaurants, entertainment, travel and more through AARP. The organization provides senior discounts and other benefits to its nearly 38 million members. There is a cost to join, which starts at $12 per year and allows you to add a person from your household for free. Before you sign up, you may want to look at the features available and evaluate if they fit into your budget and retirement plans. For those who are already members, it could be helpful to review all the benefits available with an AARP membership.

1. Restaurant Discounts

If you love to eat out, take advantage of restaurant discounts with an AARP membership. Ask about offers and check menus to see if there are additional deals available. You may find that a place you visit regularly provides extra benefits for AARP members.

Some of the restaurant discounts through AARP are:

— Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: 10% off eating in or to-go meals.

— Carrabba’s Italian Grill: 10% off dine-in orders or carry-out.

— Cinnabon: 10% off in-store, in-app and online purchases.

— Denny’s: 15% off dine-in and pickup orders.

— Rainforest Café: 10% off food for dining in and to-go meals.

— Schlotzsky’s: 10% off in-store, in-app and online orders.

2. Entertainment Discounts

If your hobbies include researching family history or catching a live show, you may be able to utilize discounts offered through AARP. For events, verify the details to see if you can get a reduced cost. Some deals have limits, so read the fine print before making a purchase.

Check out these entertainment discounts from AARP:

— Ancestry.com: 30% off a one-year subscription.

— Books: Discounts on select reads and free reading resources.

— Games: Free online activities and puzzles.

— Ticketmaster: Savings on select shows and events, such as two-for-one tickets.

3. Cruise Discounts

If you would like to see the world by sea, you can access exclusive deals through AARP. There are a variety of offers available on different cruise lines. You might be able to align your itinerary with the best prices.

Try these AARP cruise discounts the next time you want to set sail:

— Collette Cruise: Up to $50 off per person on select tours.

— Grand European Travel Cruises: Up to $100 off per person for luxury river trips.

— Holland America Line: Up to $200 onboard credit on eligible cruises.

— Vacations by Rail Cruises: 5% off more than 40 rail and cruise getaways.

4. Rail and Tour Discounts

For those who get a thrill from traveling by rail, there are many deals on rail travel with an AARP membership. You could explore Europe by train or hop on a railway for part of a longer trip.

Consider these train and tour discounts from AARP:

— Collette: $50 to $100 off per person on guided tours.

— Collette Spotlights: $50 off city tours around the world.

— Grand European Travel: Up to $100 off per person on guided tours.

— Vacations by Rail: 5% off worldwide rail vacations, tours and select tickets.

5. Car Rental Discounts

Having a vehicle to explore a new area can be a perfect way to take in the scenery. AARP offers members savings on car rentals from a wide range of brands. You might be able to get a discount on the rental or access other perks such as a free upgrade or additional credit.

Consider these car rental discounts from AARP for your next excursion:

— Avis: Up to 30% off base rates.

— Budget Rent-A-Car: Up to 30% off base rates with a free upgrade and extra driver on select bookings.

— Budget Truck Rental: 10% to 20% off truck rentals.

— Payless: 5% off car rentals with a free upgrade on select bookings.

— Zipcar: $20 off an annual membership.

6. Hotel and Resort Discounts

If you’re looking for a place to stay on your next trip, you might find extra savings at hotels and resorts that have partnered with AARP. These include well-known brands with locations throughout the country. Your favorite hotels could offer additional discounts based on your membership.

Here are some of the many hotel and resort deals available through AARP:

— Baymont by Wyndham: 10% off the best available rate.

— Cambria Suites: Up to 10% off the best available rate.

— Crowne Plaza: 10% or more off the best available rate.

— Extra Holidays: 20% off at more than 500 resorts.

— Hilton Hotels & Resorts: Up to 10% off the best available rate and late checkout until 2 p.m. when available.

— Holiday Inn: 10% or more off the best available rate.

— IHG Hotels & Resorts: 10% or more off the best available rate.

— Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts: 10% or more off the best available rate.

— Preferred Hotels & Resorts: Bonus loyalty points and upgraded reward tier status.

— The Red Collection: 10% off the best available rate.

7. Retail Discounts

As you prepare for special occasions, you may be able to snag deals on gifts and specialty items. AARP members can save on a variety of retail purchases, from flowers and wine to food and sweets. You could also take advantage of local coupons to stores in your area.

Look for these retail discounts available through AARP:

— Chocolates & Sweets by FTD: 25% off all chocolate and sweet gifts and 30% off certain items.

— Flowers by FTD: 25% off everything on the site and 30% off select items.

— Gourmet Foods by FTD: 25% off all gourmet purchases and 30% off eligible items.

— Tommy Hilfiger: 15% off purchases.

— The Dessy Group: 20% off orders $100 or more sitewide.

8. Health and Wellness Discounts

Medical costs can add up over time or come on unexpectedly. Using discounts may make it easier to save on costs related to vision care, hearing health and nutrition. You might think about where you generally shop and see if an AARP membership could provide additional ways to reduce your expenses.

Check out the following AARP health and wellness discounts:

— EyeMed: Deals and discounts for AARP members who shop on-site, and savings for in-store purchases if you show your membership card.

— LensCrafters: 50% off prescription lenses with the purchase of a frame and more.

— Target Optical: Savings on eye exams and eyewear.

— The National Hearing Test: Members can take a free hearing test.

— Walgreens: Link your myWalgreens and AARP accounts to earn additional cash rewards on eligible products.

9. Insurance Discounts

When looking for deals on insurance, there could be options to consider through an AARP membership. You might find additional savings if you take out more than one policy. There are helpful resources on the AARP site to help you navigate the process.

Review these insurance discounts available for AARP members:

— Allstate Roadside: $5.50 a month for roadside protection.

— MyVision Care: Vision plans starting at $4.38 a month.

— New York Life: Up to $25,000 in coverage with no premium increases and other options.

— The Hartford: Up to 20% off when you bundle home and auto insurance.

10. Technology and Wireless Discounts

Whether you’re looking for a new cellphone plan or better security, you might find ways to save through AARP. Members receive discounts on a variety of services that are available throughout the country. You can learn more about recent advancements at the AARP Personal Technology Resource Center.

Look for the following technology and wireless discounts available for AARP members:

— AT&T Wireless: Up to $10 off per line per month on the AT&T Unlimited Premium plan.

— Consumer Cellular: 5% off monthly fees plus 30% off eligible accessories.

— Norton 360 Protection: up to 66% off device protection plans.

— InvisaWear Safety Devices: 15% off all invisaWear personal safety devices.

Great Discounts Seniors Can Get From AARP originally appeared on usnews.com