Granite Point Mortgage Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) on Tuesday reported profit of $5 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $74.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $27.2 million.

