Yum China: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $197 million.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The restaurant operator in China posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

