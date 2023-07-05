What to Ask a Dermatologist About Skin Diseases

No question is too small when it comes to your skin. The skin is the body’s largest organ, and even…

The skin is the body’s largest organ, and even small skin changes can have major health implications.

“What you see happening with your skin can be a helpful indicator of what’s happening inside your body,” says Dr. Anne Chapas, dermatologist and director of UnionDerm and an instructor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City.

As doctors who specialize in treating disorders of the hair, skin and nails, dermatologists are eager to share information about treating skin problems and keeping your skin healthy.

However, if you have a chronic skin condition, such as psoriasis or eczema, you probably already know how difficult it can be to make a dermatology appointment. With a continual shortage of dermatologists, locating a nearby practice or finding one taking new patients is often challenging. But be persistent, especially in seeking attention for new or worsening skin issues that require prompt attention.

Once you’re in the door, dermatologists advise asking questions like these to make the most of your visit. Here are some of the most common questions to ask a dermatologist:

I have a new or changing skin growth. What could it mean?

Skin growths or changes are often benign, but in some cases, they could be cancerous or precancerous lesions. From freckles to moles, ask and tell your dermatologist when anything changes with your skin.

“Patients need to tell their doctors specifically if they have something new or something that might be getting larger, crusted, scabbed or darker,” says Dr. Joel L. Cohen, director of AboutSkin Dermatology in the Denver area. “In addition, let your doctor know about a skin growth, even a tiny freckle with irregular color or borders.”

This includes letting them know over what time period the skin growth began to change.

What’s my personal risk for skin cancer?

No matter what skin type you have, you’re at risk for skin cancer. In fact, 1 in 5 Americans will get skin cancer at some point in their lifetime, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. This includes melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, and non-melanoma skin cancer, like basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma.

However, there are some things that can increase your risk for skin cancer. Those include:

— Being older. The average onset age for basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers is age 50 or higher.

— Having fair skin and lighter-colored hair and eyes.

— Having skin that sunburns easily.

— Having a history of other cancers.

— Having a weakened immune system from a bone marrow/stem cell transplant or AIDS. That’s because a weakened immune system can raise your risk for cancer.

— Having prior radiation therapy for cancer.

— Having a history of skin cancer.

— Having previous severe or blistering sunburns.

— A history of atypical moles.

— A family history of skin cancer.

— Smoking.

— Using indoor tanning beds.

— Using immunosuppressive medications.

Talk to a dermatologist about your personal risk for skin cancer. If you haven’t yet seen a dermatologist, talk to a primary care provider about your risk factors to help determine if you should be seen by a dermatologist.

Why do I need a full-skin exam?

You came in for a rash on your elbow — so why is the nurse handing you a gown and asking you to change behind the screen? A full-skin exam helps put isolated skin changes in context.

“One sign of melanoma are ‘ugly-duckling moles’ or moles that don’t look like your other moles,” explains Dr. Suzanne Olbricht, chief of dermatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

If a dark mole on your arm is similar to others on your body, she says, that’s probably normal. But if a patient has light-colored moles, a dark mole, even if it’s small, might be a sign of skin cancer.

“If you have psoriasis on your elbows, the physician might want to look and see if you have psoriasis in other places,” Olbricht adds. “That would help them better tailor a treatment for you.”

How often should I see a dermatologist for a skin exam?

Annual visits to a dermatologist to check your skin is appropriate if you’ve never had skin cancer and don’t have a family history of skin cancer, says Dr. Suzanne Friedler, a dermatologist with Advanced Dermatology, PC in New York City. If you have a strong family or personal history, then a skin exam every six months is more appropriate to find any problematic skin growths early.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends seeing a dermatologist once a year for a skin exam or more frequently if you’re at higher risk for skin cancer.

Would it help to see my ‘before’ pictures?

Showing up at appointments with past cellphone images of problem skin areas can be helpful for your dermatologist to compare your skin’s current appearance with how it looked six months ago or see how it’s responding to treatment.

Visuals play a large role in diagnosing common skin disorders. Dermatologists or their staff may take pictures of unusual skin growths during an appointment. It’s also another reason, in addition to dermatologist shortages, that some patients are turning to telehealth to receive a virtual examination and treatment recommendations for a skin growth or condition.

How can I monitor myself or family members for potential skin problems?

It helps to be proactive.

“I really like when patients are interested in what type of skin lesions or changes they should be monitoring themselves and their family members for,” Cohen says. “It’s a great prompt for me to give them a handout and review the ABCDE’s of atypical skin lesions with them.”

This is the ABCDE rule to look for common signs of melanoma:

Asymmetry. In a single birthmark or mole, one part doesn’t match the other.

Border. Edges are ragged, irregular, notched or blurred.

Color. You see color variations that may include brown or black shades, sometimes with pink, red, white or blue patches.

Diameter. The spot is larger than ¼ inch in diameter, roughly the size of a pencil eraser. However, melanoma can sometimes be smaller.

Evolving. A mole is changing in shape, size or color.

Don’t be afraid to bring up something seemingly small with a dermatologist, says dermatologist Dr. Hope Mitchell, founder and CEO of Mitchell Dermatology in Perrysburg and Fremont, Ohio.

Should I bring along a list of skin care products I use?

Lotions, body wash, facial masks, perfume and lip balm can cause contact dermatitis or other skin reactions. If you have an unexplained rash, bringing along a list of those products — or better yet, the products themselves — gives your dermatologist clues about which potentially irritating ingredients you’ve been exposed to, including natural products or ingredients. Over-the counter materials, organic ingredients, natural materials or something that’s labeled as natural can potentially irritate the skin or cause a rash, Olbricht says.

Similarly, let your dermatologist know about any prescription or over-the-counter medications you take, including nutritional supplements, to rule outallergic reactions or drug interactions.

Does my diet affect my skin?

The short answer is yes. Certain vitamins, like vitamin C, can help protect the skin against aging, while undiagnosed food allergies can affect your skin, Chapas says. Food allergies may cause itchiness or a rash, for instance.

Some foods that can help keep your skin in tip-top shape include:

— Fruits and vegetables, which have antioxidants that can fight aging.

— Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, walnuts and avocados. These can restore lipids, or fatty compounds, that maintain the moisture levels in your skin.

— Highly processed foods have the opposite effect on your skin, as they can age the skin or lead to breakouts.

What causes adult acne?

Unfortunately, acne doesn’t necessarily stop when you exit your teen years. Some people experience acne as an adult and, in females, even up until menopause, Mitchell says. It may happen due to hormonal fluctuations, the use of certain products that cause breakouts or stress. If you work in some types of jobs — for example, you’re an athlete and have to wear the same sweaty clothes for a long time — that can trigger a breakout. Fortunately, there are many treatments for acne, so talk about your options with a dermatologist, Friedler recommends.

How do you protect your family from the sun?

Your dermatologist can offer a wealth of sun-smart advice on effective sunscreens, times of day to avoid the sun and long-term skin cancer risks you may not be aware of. For example, frequent drivers are more prone to sun exposure on their left arm, while passengers tend to have their right arm exposed to the sun.

If patients ask, Cohen is happy to share his family’s sun-protection strategies: sporting wide-brim hats, reapplying sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium every two hours and wearing ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) clothing are all key when we are at the beach or on the athletic field.

How can I manage dry, itchy skin in the winter?

Different seasons bring different skin care issues. Dry, rough, itchy, chapped and cracked skin can be particularly troublesome during winter, with changes in humidity and the drying impact of indoor heat. The same skin that’s dry in the winter may be oily in the summer or as you move to different climates, Friedler says.

Because older people tend to have thinner, more fragile skin, they can be especially vulnerable to shifts in weather or climate. Your dermatologist can suggest a variety of preventive skin care techniques including but not limited to sun and cold weather protection.

How can I take good care of my skin on a budget?

Taking good care of your skin doesn’t have to break the bank. The most important thing for any skin care route is sun protection. Look for a daytime dual sunscreen/moisturizer that has an SPF of 30 to 50, Mitchell advises.

In addition, you’ll want to make sure your sunscreen includes broad spectrum protection, tinted coverage and antioxidants, advises Dr. Ivy Lee, a dermatologist in Pasadena, California.

Here’s why:

— Broad spectrum sunscreens provide protection from UVA and UVB rays, two types of harmful rays from the sun.

— Tinted coverage blends to match with your natural skin color.

— Antioxidants can help fight aging of the skin.

A gentle cleanser and an evening moisturizer with retinol can go a long way toward keeping skin looking young, Lee says. Retinol helps the skin to produce collagen and clear up breakouts. There are over-the-counter products with retinols, but products with a stronger form — called retinoids — require a prescription.

As you choose products, reliable over-the-counter brands include CeraVe, La Roche Posay and Neutrogena, Chapas says.

What’s the appropriate age to start using injectables?

Neurotoxins, such as Botox,and dermal fillers address fine lines and volume in the face. When asked about the right age to start injectables, dermatologists say the answer depends on each person’s specific skin needs. Because injectables are not always a cure-all solution, Lee likes to ask what sparks a person’s interest in injectables and what outcomes or expectations they may have.

The aging process of your skin is more important than your chronological age when it comes to injectables, Mitchell says. Sometimes, injectables that can help inherited traits like sunken eyes or frown lines can help boost self-esteem, even for younger patients. The best age to begin injectables may depend on various factors, such as your genetics as well as time you’ve spent in the sun.

How can I tell if a skin care tip or product I see on social media is legit or not?

There’s no shortage of trending skincare “hacks” and products on social media, so how do you know when to try it or skip it?

“This is a tough question as we live in a world of information overload,” Lee says.

She encourages patients to research what they see online and use reliable sources of information, such as the American Academy of Dermatology’s website. If in doubt, you can also ask a dermatologist.

When will I hear about the pathology report?

When you’ve just had a skin biopsy to provide a sample to be tested for cancerous cells, you don’t need extra suspense. Your dermatologist should be able to give you some idea of when to expect the results.

“Some offices prefer to call,” Olbricht says. “Some will send a letter. We all have an idea of how long it will take for the pathologist to give us an answer.”

It’s not unusual to have some delay around the holidays, for instance, and the doctor can let you know that.

However, don’t assume that no news is good news. Speak up to make sure this important information doesn’t fall through the cracks.

How do I take care of the site after a dermatology procedure?

After a dermatology test or procedure, such as a skin biopsy or light therapy for psoriasis, you need to know how to manage the skin site and which side effects to watch for at home.

With a biopsy, for example, routine information includes:

— When to remove the dressing.

— When it’s OK to shower or bathe.

— How long to avoid certain activities.

— Whether you need to return to have any stitches removed.

The dermatology staff will likely send you home with instructions about when to call regarding side effects such as worsening pain, swelling, bleeding, redness, warmth or pus-like drainage at the site or if you’re running a persistent fever.

Could an on-the-job task, sports activity, hobby or other activity affect my skin?

Your dermatologist has no way of knowing that your skin is routinely exposed to things like artificial sports turf, harsh occupational chemicals or campsite poison ivyunless you say something.

For example, food service workers who routinely wear gloves could experience skin reactions, such as itchiness, redness or rash, due to a latex allergy. If you’re a frequent swimmer, chlorine can take a toll on your skin. Once dermatologists are aware of issues like these, they can suggest workarounds and preventive measures to safeguard your skin.

What to Ask a Dermatologist About Skin Diseases originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/06/23: This piece was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.