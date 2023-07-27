Ultra Clean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 16 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $421.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million to $455 million for the fiscal third quarter.

