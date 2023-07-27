Lennox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $217.2…

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $217.2 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of $6.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.21 per share.

The manufacturer of furnaces, air conditioners and other products posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

Lennox expects full-year earnings to be $15.50 to $16 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LII

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.