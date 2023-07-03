Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

HOUSE SPEAKER-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — A lawsuit by a North Carolina local elected official alleging House Speaker Tim Moore ruined his marriage by having an affair with his wife has been resolved two weeks after it was filed, attorneys said on Monday. Lawyers for Moore and Scott Lassiter confirmed the resolution in separate emails, but said little more when asked for details, such as whether the lawsuit filed in Wake County court is being withdrawn or a settlement has been reached. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 400 words by 3 p.m., AP photo.

ROLLERCOASTER-NORTH CAROLINA

State investigators were on site at a North Carolina amusement park after a crack was discovered on a support beam on one of their popular roller coasters. Tommy Petty, chief of the state Department of Labor’s Amusement Device Bureau, said investigators from his department “already came and went” from Carowinds early Monday morning. He declined to share details about their findings. Carowinds’ Fury 325 was shut down Friday. Video of the ride showed the beam bending, the top of it visibly detached, as cars with passengers whirled by. The rest of the park remains open. By Hannah Schoenbaum and Kimberlee Kruesi. SENT: 130 words, video.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

FATAL-FIRE SOUTH-CAROLINA

GREEN POND, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say six people were found dead after a house fire and a man has been charged with the attempted murder of the lone survivor of the blaze. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says authorities found the deceased victims and one person in critical condition at a home in Green Pond around 11 a.m. Sunday. The survivor was airlifted to a hospital from Green Pond, about 42 miles west of Charleston. The names of the survivor and the six victims weren’t immediately released. The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo has been charged with attempted murder, with possible additional charges pending autopsy results. State arson investigators are assisting with the case. SENT: 210 words.

ELECTION 2024-DEMOCRATS

WASHINGTON — Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. New Hampshire is in open rebellion. South Carolina and Nevada are on board but have faced stiff Republican pushback. In Michigan, compliance may mean having to cut the state legislative session short, despite Democrats controlling both chambers and the governor’s mansion. And then there’s Iowa, which is looking for ways to still go first without violating party rules. Party officials expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 race heats up all around it. By Will Weissert. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

VIRGINIA

COAL-COUNTRY DRAG

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — In red communities across America, lawmakers are pushing to restrict drag performances or LGBTQ+ rights. Yet deep in Pennsylvania coal country, The Associated Press followed for a year a family of drag performers firmly woven in the fabric of the larger community. The drag performers have hosted sold-out bingo to fundraise for a local theater and have packed bars and restaurants for Mimosas & Heels Drag Brunches for bridal parties and military members. The drag performers’ trouble is more likely to come from politicians passing laws restricting what they can do. A bill aimed at banning drag shows in public places remains stalled in a state Senate committee with little prospect of advancing. By Carolyn Kaster and Calvin Woodward. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BALTIMORE BLOCK PARTY SHOOTING

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore say more than one person is suspected of opening fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two and wounded 28 others, many of them under 18. The circumstances leading up to the shooting early Sunday remained under investigation after police spent hours combing a massive crime scene in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley says there were a total of 30 victims, with more than a dozen believed to be minors. No arrests had been made by early Monday. Worley says it wasn’t clear if the shooting was targeted or random. By Juliet Linderman. SENT: 750 words, photos, video, audio

____

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-YANKEES

NEW YORK — Domingo Germán (5-5) makes his first start for the New York Yankees since throwing the 24th perfect game in major league history last Wednesday in Oakland. He faces Tyler Wells (6-4) and the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a four-game series between AL East rivals. By Larry Fleisher. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts 7:05 p.m.

BBN–REDS-NATIONALS

WASHINGTON — The NL Central-leading Cincinnati Reds look for a fourth win in five games when they open a four-game series at the Washington Nationals. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6:05 p.m. EDT.

____

____

____

