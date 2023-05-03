Wave Life Sciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.4 million…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. (WVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its first quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47 million.

