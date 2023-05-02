Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, May. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, May. 02.

Tuesday, May. 02 9:30 AM Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears’ public schedule – Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears speaks to TeenPact leadership school (9:30 AM EDT, closed press), addresses a naturalization ceremony (10:15 AM EDT), and tours Boys and Girls Club Teen Center (5:30 PM EDT, closed press)

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Virginia Lieutenant Governor’s Office, ltgov@ltgov.virginia.gov

Tuesday, May. 02 10:00 AM Henrico County Public Schools hosts job fair

Location: Tuckahoe – Henrico County Public Library, 1901 Starling Dr, Henrico, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

Tuesday, May. 02 – Wednesday, May. 03 SATCOM On-The-Move USA Conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smgconferences.com

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

Wednesday, May. 03 – Thursday, May. 04 Strategic Deterrent Coalition Symposium – Strategic Deterrent Coalition (SDC) Symposium

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.sdc-usa.org/

Contacts: SDC, register.online@usu.edu, 1 435 797 0421

Thursday, May. 04 5:30 PM Global Good Fund Gala – Global Good Fund Gala, to introduce the latest cohort of Fellow and present the Alumni Honoree and Social Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.globalgoodfund.org/, https://twitter.com/GlobalGoodFund

Contacts: GGF

Thursday, May. 04 – Sunday, May. 07 Poetry Society of Virginia Poetry Festival – 100th annual Poetry Society of Virginia Poetry Festival. This year’s keynote speakers are Rei Berroa, Pedro Larrea and Lauren Alleyne

Location: Main Library – Richmond Public Library, 101 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.poetrysocietyofvirginia.org/, https://twitter.com/PoetryVirginia

Contacts: Mike Maggio, The Poetry Society of Virginia, mmaggio@poetryvirginia.org

Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.smi-online.co.uk, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Animal Agriculture Alliance Annual Stakeholders Summit

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.animalagalliance.org, https://twitter.com/animalag

Contacts: Animal Agriculture Alliance, info@animalagalliance.org, 1 703 562 5160

