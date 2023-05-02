Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, May. 02.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.
To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.
——————–
Tuesday, May. 02 9:30 AM Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears’ public schedule – Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears speaks to TeenPact leadership school (9:30 AM EDT, closed press), addresses a naturalization ceremony (10:15 AM EDT), and tours Boys and Girls Club Teen Center (5:30 PM EDT, closed press)
Location: Richmond, VA
Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva
Contacts: Virginia Lieutenant Governor’s Office, ltgov@ltgov.virginia.gov
——————–
Tuesday, May. 02 10:00 AM Henrico County Public Schools hosts job fair
Location: Tuckahoe – Henrico County Public Library, 1901 Starling Dr, Henrico, VA
Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools
Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724
——————–
Tuesday, May. 02 – Wednesday, May. 03 SATCOM On-The-Move USA Conference
Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: https://www.smgconferences.com
Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000
——————–
——————–
Wednesday, May. 03 – Thursday, May. 04 Strategic Deterrent Coalition Symposium – Strategic Deterrent Coalition (SDC) Symposium
Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.sdc-usa.org/
Contacts: SDC, register.online@usu.edu, 1 435 797 0421
——————–
——————–
Thursday, May. 04 5:30 PM Global Good Fund Gala – Global Good Fund Gala, to introduce the latest cohort of Fellow and present the Alumni Honoree and Social Entrepreneur of the Year awards
Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.globalgoodfund.org/, https://twitter.com/GlobalGoodFund
Contacts: GGF
——————–
Thursday, May. 04 – Sunday, May. 07 Poetry Society of Virginia Poetry Festival – 100th annual Poetry Society of Virginia Poetry Festival. This year’s keynote speakers are Rei Berroa, Pedro Larrea and Lauren Alleyne
Location: Main Library – Richmond Public Library, 101 E Franklin St, Richmond, VA
Weblinks: http://www.poetrysocietyofvirginia.org/, https://twitter.com/PoetryVirginia
Contacts: Mike Maggio, The Poetry Society of Virginia, mmaggio@poetryvirginia.org
——————–
Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference
Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.smi-online.co.uk, https://twitter.com/SMi_Group
Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000
——————–
Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Animal Agriculture Alliance Annual Stakeholders Summit
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.animalagalliance.org, https://twitter.com/animalag
Contacts: Animal Agriculture Alliance, info@animalagalliance.org, 1 703 562 5160
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.