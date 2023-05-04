TopBuild: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $135.9…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $135.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.06 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion.

TopBuild shares have increased 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

