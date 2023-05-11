Nice: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $76.9 million.…

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $76.9 million.

The Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $571.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $565 million.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.32 to $8.52 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.