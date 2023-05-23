Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, May. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper visits the active beach re-nourishment projects going on at Delaware’s beaches, Van Dyke St and the Beach, Dewey Beach, DE (10:30 AM EDT), and holds press event with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on restoration efforts for the threatened Rufa Red Knots, DuPont Nature Center, 2992 Lighthouse Rd, Milford, DE (1:30 PM EDT)

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 11:00 AM Pepco Emergency Preparedness team host a summer readiness demonstration

Location: Pepco WaterShed, 201 W Gude Dr, Rockville, MD

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 6:00 PM Delaware Small Business Chamber hosts Courtyard UD mixer

Location: Courtyard by Marriott Newark-University of Delaware, 400 David Hollowell Dr, Newark, DE

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 23 6:30 PM Lower Shore Progressive Caucus hosts town hall with Salisbury City Firefighters

Location: Virtual Event

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 5:30 PM Common Cause Delaware hosts Awards reception

Location: Ed Oliver Golf Club, 800 N Dupont Rd, Wilmington, DE

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 24 6:00 PM Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall delivers State of the County Address

Location: Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 9:00 AM Johns Hopkins University Commencement Ceremony

Location: Homewood Field, 111 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 11:00 AM 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast released – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issues its initial outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, via news conference. Outlook explains how many named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5) are expected during the six-month season, which starts 1 Jun. Speakers include Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, National Centers for Environmental Prediction Director Mike Farrar, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Location: 5830 University Research Ct, College Park, MD

Thursday, May. 25 Maryland Partners for Justice Conference – Maryland Partners for Justice Conference for legal services program staff, the public and private bar, members of the judiciary, human services agencies, elected officials, and others to discuss critical issues facing the poor and underrepresented in the state

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Thursday, May. 25 – Monday, May. 29 Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp – TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp for Young Survivors, bringing together survivors from across the nation and leading professionals in the grief and trauma field for healing workshops and activities during Memorial Day weekend

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

