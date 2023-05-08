McKesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $787 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $787 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.16 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $68.91 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.56 billion, or $25.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $276.71 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.10 to $26.90 per share.

