Encore Capital Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $18.6…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $18.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $312.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $322.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECPG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.