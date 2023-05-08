Dril-Quip: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Monday reported net income of $2.3 million in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) on Monday reported net income of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The maker of offshore drilling and production equipment posted revenue of $90.9 million in the period.

