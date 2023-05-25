Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.9…

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — GETZVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.9 million.

The Getzville, New York-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $253.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.4 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $936.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Columbus McKinnon said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $240 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.