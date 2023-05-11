Live Radio
Carrols Restaurant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 7:09 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) on Thursday reported net income of $864,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Syracuse, New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $445.2 million in the period.

