Brinker International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $50.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

