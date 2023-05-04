BridgeBio Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.2 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have increased 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 73% in the last 12 months.

