Landstar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:28 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $78.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.17.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSTR

