Controladora Vuela: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on Monday reported a loss of $71 million in its first quarter.

The Santa Fe, Mexico-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The operator of low-cost airline Volaris posted revenue of $731 million in the period.

