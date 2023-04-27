Casella: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.5…

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

The Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $262.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $259.1 million.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion.

