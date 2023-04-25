ABB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — ABB Ltd. (ABB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The industrial automation company posted revenue of $7.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.39 billion.

ABB shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.