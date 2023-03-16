Eiger BioPharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) on Thursday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $96.8 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIGR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.