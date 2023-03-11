11 Top Airline-Approved Pet Carriers

Flying with your pet requires its share of homework. Regulations on bringing your pooch or feline aboard an airplane include…

Flying with your pet requires its share of homework. Regulations on bringing your pooch or feline aboard an airplane include providing updated paperwork as well as picking a pet carrier that adheres general baggage requirements and size restrictions. (For other things to consider when flying with a pet and advice from animal experts, jump to the tips section.)

If you plan to bring your cat or dog with you on your next flight but aren’t sure which pet carrier is best — or allowed — U.S. News is here to help. Start with this list of the top airline-approved pet carriers for your jet-setting four-legged friends.

The Top Pet Carriers for Air Travel in 2023

— Best Overall Pet Carrier: Sherpa Original Deluxe Pet Carrier — Medium

— Best Soft-sided Pet Carrier: Henkelion Pet Carrier — Medium

— Best Expandable Pet Carrier: Petsfit Expandable Pet Carrier — Medium

— Best Convertible Pet Carrier: Natuvalle 6-in-1 Pet Carrier — Small

— Best Pet Carrier Backpack: PetAmi Backpack Pet Carrier

— Best Luxury Pet Carrier: Away The Pet Carrier

— Best Light-blocking Pet Carrier: Sleepypod Air

— Best Carrier for Dogs Traveling in Cargo: SportPet Rolling Plastic Kennel

— Best Carrier for Cats Traveling in Cargo: Petmate 2-Door Kennel

(Note: Prices were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

Best Overall: Sherpa Original Deluxe Pet Carrier — Medium

Carrier dimensions: 17 x 11 x 10.5 inches | Pet weight limit: 16 pounds

What sets this carrier apart: Beyond a patented, crash-tested flexible wire frame that keeps your little buddy safe, Sherpa provides a Guaranteed on Board program that offers a refund for your flight and airline pet fee if you’re denied boarding because of the small or medium sizes of this carrier. This mesh and polyester bag is an industry standard with good airflow. The front and top entries have locking zippers, and this collapsible carrier also features a removable (and machine-washable) faux-lambskin liner, a rear pocket for storage, and a seat belt safety strap that doubles as a luggage strap.

Travelers appreciate: This Sherpa carrier is renowned for its reliable functionality and amazing value. Recent travelers say the medium carrier fits well under the seat and keeps their pet comfortable in transit.

Price: $34 or less for medium Shop now:Amazon | Chewy | Petco

Best Soft-sided: Henkelion Pet Carrier — Medium

Carrier dimensions: 17 x 11 x 11 inches | Pet weight limit: 15 pounds

What sets this carrier apart: Designed with airline approval in mind, the medium size of this carrier accommodates cats or small dogs with its spacious interior. Mesh panels zip open on the side, front and top, ensuring a well-ventilated bag. The outer material is lightweight and durable, while a removable woolen mat makes the inside comfy for your pet. There are connectable loop handles and a padded shoulder strap, and this carrier bag folds up when you’re ready to store it away. Note that this carrier is not machine-washable.

Travelers appreciate: Users appreciate the plush mat, saying it helps their furry friends feel cozy enough to nap inside the bag even when you’re not traveling.

Price: $28.99 or less for medium Shop now:Amazon

Best Expandable: Petsfit Expandable Pet Carrier — Medium

Carrier dimensions: 17 x 11 x 11 inches | Pet weight limit: 13.2 pounds

What sets this carrier apart: This Petsfit carrier’s medium size adheres to most airline requirements (as does the small carrier), but one of the mesh windows unzips to form an extra compartment, expanding the carrier to 20.4 x 17 x 11 inches. This product is a great option if you need your carrier to be able to fly but still want your pet to enjoy a bit more space to stretch out when not tucked under the airplane seat. The sturdy solid wire construction ensures the bag won’t collapse but is flexible enough to tuck into a small space, though you may need to remove the rods on either side if the carrier is too tall to fit easily underneath. There’s a side pocket for storage, self-locking zippers and a water-repellent inner cloth.

Travelers appreciate: Recent air traveling pet owners say their pets appreciate the extra room that the expansion panel gives.

Price: $59.99 or less for medium Shop now: Amazon | Petsfit

Best Convertible: Natuvalle 6-in-1 Pet Carrier — Small

[IMAGE]

Carrier dimensions: 16.5 x 11.4 x 9 inches | Pet weight limit: 16 pounds

What sets this carrier apart: For travelers seeking versatility, this Natuvalle cat or dog carrier can be used like a backpack, shoulder bag, tote with carrying handles or even — if worn on your front — a baby carrier. This convertible choice can also be used as a car seat crate with built-in seat belt loops, and you have the option of using it either in the upright or side position. Other features include zipper locks, mesh panels, reinforced stitching, two walk-through doors and a photo ID tag. The carrier is foldable and even has reflective stripes for night travel.

Travelers appreciate: Pet owners like the versatility of this bag; some travelers say the carrier fits best under the seat when on its side, as the upright position can be too tall.

Price: $119.90 or less for small Shop now:Natuvalle

Best Backpack: PetAmi Backpack Pet Carrier

[IMAGE]

Carrier dimensions: 16.5 x 12.5 x 10.5 inches | Pet weight limit: 18 pounds

What sets this carrier apart: Go hands-free with this PetAmi backpack-style carrier. A sturdy frame maintains its shape while you traipse through airport terminals, with chest and waist buckles for extra support. Four-sided access makes loading easy, and a rollaway mesh top means your furry friend can stick their head out the top when you’re not in the air. The safety strap and buckle are designed to thwart even great escape artists, and a sherpa-lined bed entices fur babies to relax. The backpack carrier color options include red and purple.

Travelers appreciate: Pet owners like the easy carrying this style provides, though they advise that you’ll need to store this bag on its side in the plane cabin, and it won’t fit on every airline.

Price: $39.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Chewy

Best Luxury: Away The Pet Carrier

[IMAGE]

Carrier dimensions: 18.7 x 10.8 x 10.75 inches | Pet weight limit: 18 pounds

What sets this carrier apart: It’s a splurge, but this cat and dog carrier is made by Away, a popular luggage brand known for its sleek design and functionality. The same applies to this nylon and leather tote, which comes in black or a coast blue. The water-resistant lining is paired with sherpa bedding and exterior pockets that can hold a phone, keys or waste bags. If you already have an Away suitcase, this carrier will fit seamlessly over the handle with its trolley sleeve.

Travelers appreciate: Recent traveling pet owners like that the bag is roomy, saying their pets seem comfortable inside. This carrier fits pets up to 18 pounds but is a bit on the larger side of an airline-approved carry-on, so be sure to research your airline’s policies before taking it aboard.

Price: $225 or less Shop now:Away

Best Light-blocking: Sleepypod Air

Carrier dimensions: 22 x 10.5 x 10.5 inches; compresses to 16 x 10.5 x 8 inches | Pet weight limit: 18 pounds

What sets this carrier apart: The Sleepypod Air is designed to compress to fit under the seat during takeoff and landing; when the seat belt sign is off, your pet can enjoy slightly more room (but be aware that it doesn’t hold its reduced size in a freestanding position, only when tucked into a small space). This unique carrier employs sturdy luggage-grade ballistic nylon for its base, with a panel of mesh running along the front, top and back. A removable privacy panel can be slid over part of the mesh. Available in multiple colors, this crash-tested model also has a seat belt strap, a trolley sleeve and a comfortable shoulder strap for carrying it.

Travelers appreciate: Users like the carrier’s many features and say it’s a good option especially for larger cats traveling by air, but some pet owners felt there was not enough airflow (especially with the privacy panel) for longer flights.

Price: $249.99 or less Shop now:Amazon | Rover | Sleepypod

Best for Dogs Traveling in Cargo: SportPet Rolling Plastic Kennel

Carrier dimensions: Six different sizes offered | Pet weight limit: Varies by carrier size

What sets this carrier apart: Any furry friends larger than about 20 pounds will likely have to travel in the cargo hold if they’re not a service animal. You’ll want a very sturdy dog crate for the journey that meets every regulation, and SportPet’s kennel passes the test for many travelers. This carrier meets International Air Transport Association guidelines with two snap-on water dishes and four stickers that indicate a live animal is inside; a “floor gutter” contains messes for easy cleanup. The durable plastic frame is connected with metal nuts and bolts and features airline-required tie holes for bungees.

This travel crate comes in six sizes, from small up to XXX-large, so be sure to determine the right size for your pet. A cushioned bed is not included and costs extra. For more information on pets traveling in cargo, consult the FAQ section at the bottom of this page.

Travelers appreciate: Pet owners like the sturdy construction and the compliance with airline regulations, but the traveler-favorite feature is the removable wheels, which are included with the carrier (except with size small).

Price: Starts at $63.99 for small Shop now:Amazon

Best for Cats Traveling in Cargo: Petmate Two-Door Kennel

[IMAGE]

Carrier dimensions: 19.4 x 12.8 x 10 inches (for 19-inch carrier) or 24.05 x 16.76 x 14.5 inches (for 24-inch) | Pet weight limit: Up to 10 pounds (19-inch) or 15 to 20 pounds (24-inch)

What sets this carrier apart: This option made of hard plastic and steel wire is tough enough to protect your cargo-contained cat, according to recent travelers. (Keep in mind that airlines do not recommend hard-sided carriers for in-cabin travel, and this kennel is too large to fit under airline seats.) The two front and top doors assist with entering and exiting, and color options like hot pink or blue will make this kennel easy to spot. The carrier comes in small (24-inch) and extra-small (19-inch) sizes, so choose accordingly based on the measurements of your cat. As with most hard-sided crates, you will have to purchase a plush bed separately.

Travelers appreciate: Recent traveling pet owners express that they are happy with the quality of the kennel and find it easy to assemble.

Price: $44.99 or less for 24-inch Shop now:Amazon | Chewy | Tractor Supply

How to choose the best pet carrier

There are a few major points to consider when choosing a carrier that will serve as your pet’s safe space during a flight:

Size: Selecting the right carrier size for your pet is essential not only for your pets’ comfort but also for their safety, according to Sara Hogan, hospital manager at Clarendon Animal Care in Virginia. “Please ensure the measurements for your carrier meet a standard that allows for your pet to comfortably turn around AND lay down,” she says. But be aware that if the carrier is too large for your furry friend, they could end up injured in transit. The best way to determine the right size is to take measurements of your pet; to be as precise as possible, use the IATA’s formula.

Keep in mind that only carriers able to fit under the seat in front of you are allowed in the plane cabin — a space that will vary by airline. Consult the next section on airline policies for more information.

Airflow: Don’t underestimate the importance of adequate airflow. “Carriers and crates really need to have proper ventilation for short or long-term travel,” Hogan says. “There IS a difference between taking your pet down the street to a friend’s house or the vet and taking your pet on a trip with any sort of additional time involved.”

Stability: Check the quality of all the zippers and materials ? you want this to be an escape-proof carrier, and any malfunction can put your pet at risk. “If something has previously broken or fallen off the carrier or crate look to replace the piece or the entire crate/carrier,” Hogan advises.

Soft-sided vs. hard-sided: If your pet is small enough to fly in the cabin, most airlines highly recommend a soft-sided carrier, which gives the most flexibility. Airlines are often slightly more lenient with the dimensions for soft-sided carriers in the cabin as long as they are able to fit underneath the seat without blocking the aisle of the airplane. Another bonus: Soft pet carriers often come with removable fleece bedding for extra comfort.

Note: Crates and carriers destined for the cargo hold of the plane must be hard-sided. Find more details on carrier specifications for the cargo hold in the FAQ section at the bottom of this page.

Airline pet policies

Each airline sets its own specifications and safety rules for pets in the plane cabin with you, so be sure to check with your intended airline for dimension limits, breed restrictions and other guidelines. Be aware, too, that most major airlines based in the U.S. do not offer an option to transport animals in cargo.

Use the links below to find more information on the specific pet policies for the following U.S.-based airlines:

— Alaska Airlines

— Allegiant Air

— American Airlines

— Delta Air Lines

— Frontier Airlines

— Hawaiian Airlines

— JetBlue

— Southwest Airlines

— Spirit Airlines

— Sun Country Airlines

— United Airlines

How to prepare to fly with a pet

Help your pet acclimate

When preparing to travel with your furry companion, planning ahead is key, especially if your pet isn’t used to being confined in a crate or carrier. “I recommend buying the carrier as far in advance of travel as possible to allow your dog to become comfortable relaxing in the carrier in a familiar home environment before traveling,” says Amanda Farah, CPDT-KA, national training and behavior coordinator for Best Friends Animal Society.

Some pets are sensitive to loud noises, so one way to prepare them for the journey is by playing recordings of sounds they might encounter in transit, Farah says. “I’d say a good general rule is that because so much they encounter during air travel will be new and potentially stressful, you should familiarize them to many factors as possible in the weeks or even months leading up to travel.”

Book your travel far in advance

Keep in mind that airlines limit the number of pets allowed on a flight, so book early and try to secure a direct flight to cut down on travel time.

Familiarize yourself with your departure airport

Before you set off on your journey, familiarize yourself with the airport you’re departing from — such as where to find a pet relief area — and how to go through security with a pet in tow. For example, you must never place your pet on the security conveyor belt (only the empty carrier goes through the X-ray tunnel).

Research your destination

This is a crucial step. Some countries will not allow pets in at all, while other destinations (such as Hawaii) may have strict rules about rabies vaccines or require all animals to travel in cargo. Christine Barton, a veterinarian with The Vets, recommends checking the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service website to learn about requirements for health certificates, vaccines and more.

Other considerations will depend on what type of vacation you’re planning; if it involves hiking or camping with your dog, Barton suggests checking the expected weather, making a small emergency kit for you and your pet, and considering a GPS tracker for remote areas. Wherever you’re headed, locate the closest emergency animal hospital just in case and make sure to book pet-friendly accommodations.

Consult your vet

Once you’ve done your research, your veterinarian can help ensure your pet has everything you both need to travel, such as microchipping, required or recommended vaccines (and proof of them), testing, and health records, Barton says. A vet can also address any health concerns. “Doctors can discuss risks, precautions, and things to monitor while traveling,” Barton explains, adding that you should make sure your pet is up to date on needed preventive medications, such as treatment for fleas or heartworm.

If your furry friend struggles with anxiety, your vet can prescribe them a medication to make the journey less stressful for both of you. “Talk to your veterinarian before administering any sort of medication to your pet, but definitely consider it for future travel,” Hogan says.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Catriona Kendall is a frequent traveler and longtime cat owner who knows the importance of a sturdy and secure pet carrier. Her cats haven’t managed to damage or escape from the Henkelion and Petmate carriers she’s owned for years (despite their best efforts). She also recommends this pop-up Pet Fit for Life carrier for road trips. Kendall compiled this list of airline-compliant carriers using her experience as a pet owner, advice from animal experts and extensive research.

