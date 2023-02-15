Yandex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Yandex NV (YNDX) on Wednesday reported profit of $70.4 million in its…

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — Yandex NV (YNDX) on Wednesday reported profit of $70.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Schiphol, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.

The Russian search engine posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $561.1 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YNDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YNDX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.