Verisk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $61.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $630.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $953.9 million, or $6 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

