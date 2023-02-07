Silicon Motion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.5…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.5 million.

The Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $200.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $172.5 million, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $945.9 million.

