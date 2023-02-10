Live Radio
Honda: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 10, 2023, 5:02 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Honda Motor Co. (HMC) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.73 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of $1.02.

The automaker posted revenue of $31.47 billion in the period.

_____

