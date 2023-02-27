Freshpet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $165.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $59.5 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $595.3 million.

