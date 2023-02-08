Fox: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $313…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $313 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $4.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.