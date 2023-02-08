Envista: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $73.5…

BREA, Calif. (AP) — BREA, Calif. (AP) — Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $73.5 million.

The Brea, California-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The maker of dental products posted revenue of $660.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $660.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $243.1 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

