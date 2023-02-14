Computer Programs and Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mobile, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The healthcare information technology company posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.9 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $326.6 million.

Computer Programs and Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $340 million to $350 million.

