Carrier Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $270 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.11 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.53 billion, or $4.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.42 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share.

Carrier Global shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.