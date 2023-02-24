Live Radio
Blachem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 24, 2023, 7:15 AM

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montvale, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The chemical company posted revenue of $232.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.4 million, or $3.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $942.4 million.

Blachem shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCPC

