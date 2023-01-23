Top Online MBA Programs: No GMAT, GRE Required

Look into standardized test requirements. Of the 325 ranked online MBA programs that submitted information about their testing policies to…

Look into standardized test requirements.

Of the 325 ranked online MBA programs that submitted information about their testing policies to U.S. News in an annual survey, 135 require applicants to submit standardized test scores. Twenty-two programs require the GMAT, and another 113 ask for either the GMAT or the GRE. All but one program that requires test scores allows applicants to waive testing requirements if they meet certain criteria, such as possessing a particular amount of work experience or a high college GPA. Still, 93 ranked online MBA programs reported that they require neither a GMAT nor a GRE test score from applicants, and 96 said they don’t consider test scores when evaluating candidates. Here are the top 10 online MBA programs — 13 due to ties — that are test-optional or test-blind, according to U.S. News’ 2023 rankings.

Baylor University (Hankamer) (TX)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 65 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 81%

Learn more about Baylor University’s online MBA program.

Bryant University (RI)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 65 (tie)

Test submission policy: Scores aren’t used to make admissions decisions

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 67%

Learn more about Bryant University’s online MBA program.

University of Denver (Daniels) (CO)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 65 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 75%

Learn more about the University of Denver’s online MBA program.

SUNY Oswego (NY)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 58

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 97%

Learn more about SUNY Oswego’s online MBA program.

University of Nevada–Reno

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 51 (tie)

Test submission policy: Scores aren’t used to make admissions decisions

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 94%

Learn more about the University of Nevada–Reno’s online MBA program.

Xavier University (Williams) (OH)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 51 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 91%

Learn more about Xavier University’s online MBA program.

Virginia Commonwealth University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 49

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 90%

Learn more about Virginia Commonwealth University’s online MBA program.

North Carolina State University (Poole)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 37 (tie)

Test submission policy: Scores aren’t used to make admissions decisions

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 70%

Learn more about North Carolina State University’s online MBA program.

University of New Hampshire (Paul)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 37 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 98%

Learn more about the University of New Hampshire’s online MBA program.

Babson College (Olin) (MA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 27

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 94%

Learn more about Babson College’s online MBA program.

University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 9

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 97%

Learn more about the University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium.

University of Washington (Foster)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 5

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2021-2022): 75%

Learn more about the University of Washington’s online MBA program.

Learn more about online MBA programs.

Read the online MBA degree overview to learn about the job outlook for this field and explore the complete rankings of the 2023 Best Online MBA Programs. For additional advice on selecting the right online MBA, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

The top online MBA programs that don’t require the GMAT or GRE.

— University of Washington Michael G. Foster School of Business

— University of Wisconsin MBA Consortium

— Babson College F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business

— North Carolina State University Poole College of Management

— University of New Hampshire Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics

— Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business

— University of Nevada–Reno College of Business

— Xavier University Williams College of Business

— SUNY Oswego School of Business

— Baylor University Hankamer School of Business.

— Bryant University Graduate School of Business

— University of Denver Daniels College of Business

More from U.S. News

10 Things Employers Think About Your Online Degree

Financial Aid for Online Programs: What to Expect

10 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs

Top Online MBA Programs: No GMAT, GRE Required originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/24/23: This slideshow has been updated to reflect the most recent Best Online Programs rankings.