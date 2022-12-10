15 Law Schools Where You Can Pay Off Your Debt

Most law school grads have a high debt load. Many law students depend on student loans to fund their legal…

Most law school grads have a high debt load.

Many law students depend on student loans to fund their legal education. Students from the class of 2021 at 184 law schools that reported debt figures to U.S. News incurred an average debt of about $110,861. But law school grads can offset these high debt loads with a high salary. Here are the top 15 law schools where full-time 2021 grads who borrowed for law school and entered the private sector had the highest salary-to-debt ratio, per U.S. News data.

University of California–Irvine

U.S. News law school rank: 37 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $180,000

Average debt (2021): $123,456

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.46-to-1

Learn more about the School of Law at University of California–Irvine.

Washington and Lee University (VA)

U.S. News law school rank: 35 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $142,000

Average debt (2021): $96,721

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.47-to-1

Learn more about the School of Law at Washington and Lee University.

University of Missouri

U.S. News law school rank: 67 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $92,500

Average debt (2021): $62,627

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.48-to-1

Learn more about the School of Law at University of Missouri.

University of Southern California (Gould)

U.S. News law school rank: 20

Starting median private salary (2021): $190,000

Average debt (2021): $128,073

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.48-to-1

Learn more about the Gould School of Law at University of Southern California.

Indiana University–Bloomington (Maurer)

U.S. News law school rank: 43 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $115,000

Average debt (2021): $76,755

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.5-to-1

Learn more about the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University–Bloomington.

Rutgers University (NJ)

U.S. News law school rank: 86 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $85,000

Average debt (2021): $55,531

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.53-to-1

Learn more about Rutgers Law School.

University of Minnesota

U.S. News law school rank: 21 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $140,000

Average debt (2021): $90,393

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.55-to-1

Learn more about the Law School at University of Minnesota.

University of Texas–Austin

U.S. News law school rank: 17 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $190,000

Average debt (2021): $119,589

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.59-to-1

Learn more about the UT–Austin School of Law.

Washington University in St. Louis

U.S. News law school rank: 16

Starting median private salary (2021): $160,000

Average debt (2021): $96,928

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.65-to-1

Learn more about the WUSTL School of Law.

Boston University

U.S. News law school rank: 17 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $190,000

Average debt (2021): $112,443

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.69-to-1

Learn more about the BU School of Law.

Drexel University (Kline) (PA)

U.S. News law school rank: 78 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $125,000

Average debt (2021): $70,565

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.77-to-1

Learn more about the Thomas R. Kline School of Law at Drexel University.

University of Alabama

U.S. News law school rank: 25 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $115,000

Average debt (2021): $62,337

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.84-to-1

Learn more about the University of Alabama School of Law.

Wayne State University (MI)

U.S. News law school rank: 58 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $115,000

Average debt (2021): $60,850

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.89-to-1

Learn more about Wayne State University Law School.

Northeastern University (MA)

U.S. News law school rank: 73 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $172,500

Average debt (2021): $91,007

Salary-to-debt ratio: 1.9-to-1

Learn more about Northeastern University School of Law.

Brigham Young University (Clark) (UT)

U.S. News law school rank: 23 (tie)

Starting median private salary (2021): $94,300

Average debt (2021): $46,007

Salary-to-debt ratio: 2.05-to-1

Learn more about the J. Reuben Clark Law School.

Learn more about paying for law school.

Find out how to attend law school for free by winning a full scholarship, and discover how the price of law school compares to the payoff. Explore the U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings, and figure out which law school is the best fit for you.

See the 15 law schools where salary-to-debt ratios are highest.

— Brigham Young University (UT): 2.05-to-1

— Northeastern University (MA): 1.9-to-1

— Wayne State University (MI): 1.89-to-1

— University of Alabama: 1.84-to-1

— Drexel University: 1.77-to-1

— Boston University: 1.69-to-1

— Washington University in St. Louis: 1.65-to-1

— University of Texas–Austin: 1.59-to-1

— University of Minnesota: 1.55-to-1

— Rutgers University (NJ): 1.53-to-1

— Indiana University–Bloomington: 1.5-to-1

— University of Missouri: 1.48-to-1

— University of Southern California: 1.48-to-1

— Washington and Lee University: 1.47-to-1

— University of California–Irvine: 1.46-to-1

More from U.S. News

16 Tips to Build a Strong Law School Application

How to Overcome Fear of Applying to Law School

Conditional Scholarships for Law School: What to Know

15 Law Schools Where You Can Pay Off Your Debt originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 12/21/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.