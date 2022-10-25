RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine cites success in downing drones | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’
Richmond’s Warehowz has built the ‘largest network of warehouses in the country’

Washington Business Journal

October 25, 2022, 9:00 AM

Serial entrepreneur Darrell Jervey saw the need for a two-sided marketplace within the warehouse industry and seized on the opportunity. He, along with Nick Bawa, founded Warehowz in 2017 and have steadily built the company into a powerhouse in the third-party logistics (3PL) industry.

Before starting Warehowz, Jervey ran two other companies. He had a difficult time securing warehouse space, something that is extremely important in e-commerce. Customers expect purchases to arrive quickly, and that can only occur if the company has dedicated warehouse and shipping operations around the county.

“We just had a dramatic need for warehouse space in different locations, and we simply couldn’t do it, mainly because of software differences and the length of contracts was just a very complicated process for us,” Jervey said. “There’s really no reason for it to be complicated and hard.”

In 2019, Warehowz secured $950,000 in funding. A second $1.2 million round was completed in 2020.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

