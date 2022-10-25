Great Senior Discounts for 2022

Senior citizen discounts Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts may reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other…

Senior citizen discounts

Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts may reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other activities. When looking for savings, always keep your identification handy, as some places will ask to see a form of ID to check that you have reached the qualifying senior discount age before applying any promotions. The amount you save might depend on factors like your age or whether you use the discount on a certain day of the week or month. Here’s a list of great deals for senior citizens.

Restaurant senior discounts

Promotions for seniors at restaurants might only be available on certain days of the week or at certain locations. “Many restaurants have senior menus, but even if they don’t you can often receive something like a discount up to 15% off when you dine in and show proof of age, if required,” says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews. Look for these restaurant senior discounts:

— Denny’s 55-plus menu, which offers discounted prices for seniors.

— Discounts on beverages and coffee at participating McDonald’s locations.

— IHOP’s 55-plus menu, which offers deals for seniors.

— The Rainforest Café offers 10% off to AARP cardholders.

Retail senior discounts

Some retailers provide a senior discount on a specific day, such as every Wednesday or the first Tuesday of the month. “Plan ahead before going,” says Lindsay Weekes, deputy editor at Brad’s Deals. Watch for these retail senior discounts:

— Amazon Prime: Offers a discounted membership to low income seniors.

— Kohl’s: Offers a senior discount of 15% every Wednesday for customers 60 or older.

— Michaels: 10% off most purchases, including sales items, every day for those age 55 and older.

— Joann: Provides select senior days that give a discount to those who are 55 and above.

— Ross Stores: Features 10% off for seniors 55 and older every Tuesday.

Grocery store senior discounts

Supermarket deals for seniors often vary by location and may only apply on certain dates. Check with your local branch to learn about specific senior discounts in your area. Keep an eye out for the following grocery store senior discounts:

— Fred Meyer: Includes 10% off on select items on the first Tuesday of every month for those 55 and older.

— Harris Teeter: Provides a 5% discount on Thursdays to those who are 60 or older.

— New Seasons: Gives seniors 65 and older 10% off on Wednesdays on select items.

— Hy-Vee: Seniors age 55 and up get 10% off on Wednesdays at participating locations.

Hotel senior discounts

Certain hotel chains offer discounted rates for seniors, though you may have to look for them. “Sometimes you can book directly on the hotel’s website to receive this rate, but other times you might have to book specifically through something like an AARP page for a particular hotel,” Ramhold says. A few notable hotel senior discounts:

— Aqua-Aston Hospitality: Travelers age 50 or older can save up to 15% off the best available rate.

— Best Western: Seniors 55 and older can save up to 15% when booking reservations.

— Cambria Suites: Offers up to 10% off to AARP members.

— Choice Hotel: Grants AARP cardholders and those 60 and over a 10% discount on advance reservations.

— Marriott: Offers a senior discount rate to those age 62 and older.

Car rental senior discounts

Before renting a car, ask about discounted rates for those above a certain age. Look for these car rental deals for seniors:

— Avis: AARP Members can save up to 30% off Avis base rates.

— Budget: Up to 30% off at participating locations for AARP members.

— Sixt: Provides a 5% discount for seniors who are 50 and older.

— Thrifty: Offers 5% off time and mileage charges to those age 50 and older.

— Hertz: Savings of up to 20% for travelers 50 and over at participating locations.

Airline senior discounts

In addition to miles you might accumulate through a credit card, check with airlines for senior deals before making a purchase. Look for these airline senior discounts:

— British Airways: AARP members can receive between $65 and $200 off.

— JetBlue: Discounts of 5% for retired military and veterans are available for those enrolled in Veterans Advantage.

— United Airlines: Offers a discounted price to passengers who are 65 and older for selected destinations. Ask for details when booking a flight.

Travel senior discounts

Museums, parks and historical sites tend to offer special deals to senior tourists. When visiting, be sure to have an ID on hand. “You might not always be required to show proof, but you should at least be prepared to,” Ramhold says. Here are several travel discounts for seniors to consider:

— America the Beautiful Senior Pass: $20 for an annual senior pass or $80 for a lifetime pass, which can be used at national parks and federal recreational lands.

— Amtrak: 10% off most rail fares for travelers age 65 and up.

— Art Institute of Chicago: Seniors age 65 and older receive a $6 discount.

— Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City: $8 off ticket prices for seniors.

— The National Baseball Hall of Fame: $6 discount on admission for seniors who are 65 and older.

— Ticketmaster: AARP members receive discounts on selected events.

Cellphone senior discounts

If you’re shopping for a cellphone plan, look for one with perks for seniors. Make sure the details of the plan fit your lifestyle and specific needs. Here are several cellphone senior discounts to consider:

— AT&T: Provides a senior Unlimited 55+ plan and discounts for AARP members.

— Consumer Cellular: 5% discount on monthly fees for AARP members.

— T-Mobile: Offers several 55+ plans for seniors.

— Verizon: Special offers available for those 55 and older.

Health senior discounts

Check what you’re currently spending on health expenses, and look for ways to save on each item. You’ll often be able to get a discount on items necessary to manage your health conditions. Look for these prescription drug and health care senior discounts:

— AARP prescription savings: Members and nonmembers can save on FDA-approved prescriptions not covered by insurance.

— LensCrafters: Vision-related discounts are available for AARP members.

— Rite Aid: Offers a wellness 65+ program for seniors that includes 20% off purchases on the first Wednesday of each month.

— Walgreens: Offers a 20% discount on select days to seniors.

Cruise senior discounts

It’s best to call the cruise line before booking to see what is currently available, as some won’t advertise specific deals on their websites and may have special offers. Be on the lookout for these cruise senior discounts:

— Carnival: Offers cruises for seniors at lowered rates, although exact prices depend on sailing dates and destinations.

— Grand European Travel: AARP members can save up to $100 per person on river cruises.

— Royal Caribbean: Special prices are available on select cruises for guests age 55 and older.

Update 10/26/22: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.