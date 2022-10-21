RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Grains lower, Livestock higher

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 11:03 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 6.50 cents at $8.40 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.50 cents at $6.8225 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.7575 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 2.50 cents at 13.88 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .43 cent at $1.4990 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .45 cent at $1.7592 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 1.80 cents at $.88 a pound.

