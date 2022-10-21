RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU weighs Ukraine support | Syrian bombing general is face of Russian war | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 3:19 PM

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 54 cents to $85.05 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.12 to $93.50 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon. November heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.83 a gallon. November natural gas fell 40 cents to $4.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $19.50 to $1,656.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 38 cents to $19.07 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $3.47 a pound.

The dollar fell to 147.36 Japanese yen from 150.17 yen. The euro rose to 98.46 cents from 97.85 cents.

