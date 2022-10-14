RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jan. 6 takeaways: Subpoena for Trump, warnings for democracy

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

Republicans hope for a ‘new’ Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race

New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi, leaders as crisis unfolded

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear

Trial: Trump tweet about ‘wild’ protest energized extremists

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up