The Pitch: This D.C. startup wants to reduce maternal mortality for women of color

Editor’s note: Welcome to The Pitch, a DC Inno special feature in which we spotlight young local startups led by underrepresented founders. These companies may not have much (or any) funding or revenue, but they do have plans — and they’re taking the initial steps to make things happen. Each month, we’ll highlight a different venture in the D.C.-area landscape, with an intention of following their journeys from this point forward. Previously we have featured CarpeDM, Old Dominion Flower Co., Acclinate, OneVillage, Isotonik Solutions, The New Norm and Deazly.

Layo George knew all too well that as a Black woman, she was disproportionately likely to die from her pregnancy.

“I was a maternal health nurse and was very familiar with the near misses, chronic suffering and sometimes death that can occur during the pregnancy journey for women who look like me,” she said. “I was also aware that Black women like me, with no preexisting condition and with private health insurance,…