Remembering the Queen: Live updates | King stands vigil; Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wheat for Dec. rose 14.75 cents at $8.5975 a bushel; Dec. corn was was off .25 cent at $6.7725 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.96 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was off 3 cents at $14.4850 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.4550 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle fell .15 cent at $1.7920 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .85 cent at $.9690 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up