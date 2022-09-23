RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Latest News » Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 12:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 20 cents at $8.7875 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 8.75 cents at $6.7550 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 12 cents at $4.00 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 33.50 cents at 14.25 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .83 cent at $1.4437 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle was up .08 cent at $1.7860 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 1.25 cents at $.9320 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

