The funding rundown: These companies raised new money in July

Greater Washington’s startups have generally slowed fundraising this summer, but not all companies are taking vacation from the venture capital arena.
July saw a few notable rounds, including College Park online cybersecurity training startup Cybrary Inc. with $25 million, Reston meal-delivery startup Frolick Inc. with $1.8 million and D.C. fintech EQL Finance Inc. with $2.4 million.
The region’s funders also didn’t quit: Bethesda’s Rotunda Capital Partners raised $405 million for its third fund, McLean’s Booz Allen Hamilton launched a $100 million VC arm, D.C.’s Fundrise LLC is raising a $1 billion venture fund and the District’s Quadrangle Development Corp. is raising a $275 million fund.
Several other local companies also raised capital, including:
Happied LLC: The D.C. data startup closed a $1.6 million round from New York’s HearstLab, D.C.’s High Street Equity Partners, Palo Alto, California’s True Ventures and Manchester, New Hampshire’s Alumni Ventures…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.