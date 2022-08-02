WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
The funding rundown: These companies raised new money in July

Washington Business Journal

August 2, 2022, 3:14 PM

Greater Washington’s startups have generally slowed fundraising this summer, but not all companies are taking vacation from the venture capital arena.

July saw a few notable rounds, including College Park online cybersecurity training startup Cybrary Inc. with $25 million, Reston meal-delivery startup Frolick Inc. with $1.8 million and D.C. fintech EQL Finance Inc. with $2.4 million.

The region’s funders also didn’t quit: Bethesda’s Rotunda Capital Partners raised $405 million for its third fund, McLean’s Booz Allen Hamilton launched a $100 million VC arm, D.C.’s Fundrise LLC is raising a $1 billion venture fund and the District’s Quadrangle Development Corp. is raising a $275 million fund.

Several other local companies also raised capital, including:

Happied LLC: The D.C. data startup closed a $1.6 million round from New York’s HearstLab, D.C.’s High Street Equity Partners, Palo Alto, California’s True Ventures and Manchester, New Hampshire’s Alumni Ventures…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

