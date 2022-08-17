WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions rock Crimea | Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday | Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria
August 17, 2022

Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary

EXPLAINER: Dueling views remain a year after Afghan pullout

Rudy Giuliani set to testify in Georgia election probe

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

Trump’s angry words spur warnings of real violence

Ex-cop who testified against friend avoids prison for Jan. 6

DHS watchdog rebuffs lawmakers on Secret Service testimony

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms

Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe

Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill

