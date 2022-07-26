WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Reston meal-prep service Frolick raises $1.8M to fund expansion

Washington Business Journal

July 26, 2022, 3:27 PM

A Northern Virginia meal-delivery startup has raised $1.8 million in fresh capital and is using the funds to expand service into D.C. and beyond.

Reston’s Frolick Inc., founded late last year by a former executive at Germany’s Delivery Hero, partners with local commercial kitchens to prepare full meals for under $15, with no fees or minimum orders. Its partners include GateGroup, the Swiss-based airline catering giant that has set aside a portion of its kitchen at Dulles International Airport for Frolick chefs to design menus and prepare meals.

GateGroup was among the participants in Frolick’s pre-seed funding round. Others include current and former executives at Delivery Hero and GoPuff, a food and alcohol delivery service based in Philadelphia, Frolick announced Monday.

Jipy Mohanty, Frolick’s founder, said he founded the company because, like many consumers, he often turned to meal delivery during the pandemic but soon became fatigued by the choices and concerned about the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

