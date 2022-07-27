Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 7.25 cents at $7.9075 a bushel; Sep. corn was up .75 cent at $5.95 a bushel; Sep. oats rosep 1.25 cent at $4.5975 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans advanced 66.25 cents at 15.7275 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .70 cents at $1.3667 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .22 cent at $1.7832 a pound; Aug. lean hogs rose 1.40 cents at $1.1850 a pound.

